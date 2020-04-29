Reading Eagle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Galan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria E. Galan


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria E. Galan Obituary
Gloria E. Galan Gloria E. Galan, 71, of Reading, passed away Tuesday, April 28th, at Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation Home, Bern Township. Gloria was born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico on September 19, 1948, a daughter of the late Maria (Gonzalez) and Rafael Rodriguez. She was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church Reading, PA 19602, and was employed as a Packer at R. M Palmer for 20+ years, retiring in 2000. Gloria loved dancing especially the Salsa. Gloria is survived by three sons Angel L. Galan, , husband of Stacy Galan, of Reading, PA; Luis Galan, husband of Kimee Galan, of Brick, NJ; Adam Galan, of Pennsylvania; Gloria is also survived by a sister, Myrta Cortes, of Reading. and by 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandson Services are private at the convenience of the family. .A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -