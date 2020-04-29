|
Gloria E. Galan Gloria E. Galan, 71, of Reading, passed away Tuesday, April 28th, at Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation Home, Bern Township. Gloria was born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico on September 19, 1948, a daughter of the late Maria (Gonzalez) and Rafael Rodriguez. She was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church Reading, PA 19602, and was employed as a Packer at R. M Palmer for 20+ years, retiring in 2000. Gloria loved dancing especially the Salsa. Gloria is survived by three sons Angel L. Galan, , husband of Stacy Galan, of Reading, PA; Luis Galan, husband of Kimee Galan, of Brick, NJ; Adam Galan, of Pennsylvania; Gloria is also survived by a sister, Myrta Cortes, of Reading. and by 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandson Services are private at the convenience of the family. .A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020