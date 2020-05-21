Gloria E. Schwab Gloria E. Schwab, 78, of Ruscombmanor Township, passed away on May 19, 2020 at home. She was born on July 14, 1941 to the late Amos J. and E. Kathryn (Werner) Werner. She was the widow of the late Ignatz “Iggy” P. Schwab Jr., who passed away on September 25, 2019, with whom she shared 59 years of marriage. She is survived by a son; David E., husband of Cathy A. (Himmelberger) Schwab and a daughter; Lisa M., wife of Craig Knouse. Grandchildren; Tamara, wife of Captain William DeStasio of Lacey, WA, Cory Knouse of Blandon and Derek Schwab of Fleetwood. Great grandchildren; Joseph and Charlie DeStasio. She is predeceased by a brother; Gerald Werner. Gloria was a graduate of Mount Penn High School, class of 1959. She was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Church in Reading, where she was an organist in the 1970s. She was employed at Campbell’s Fresh in Evansville for twenty-five years. Gloria was formerly a Tupperware salesperson. She was a fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and the Reading Royals. She loved spending time with her family and deeply appreciated the care from nursing staff, as well as the extended family she met from her visits at the PA Dialysis Clinic in Wyomissing. Gloria and Iggy often traveled to Myrtle Beach and enjoyed the shows. Services will private at the convenience of the family, Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Interment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Gloria’s memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org Online condolences may be made at milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 21 to May 24, 2020.