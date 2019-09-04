Home

Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Hills Memorial Park
Exeter, PA
More Obituaries for Gloria Eckenroth
Gloria (Becker) Eckenroth


1946 - 2019
Gloria (Becker) Eckenroth Obituary

Gloria L. Eckenroth, 72, of Reading, passed away Saturday, August 31st at ManorCare Health Services LA, Laureldale.

Gloria was born in Reading on September 5, 1946, a daughter of the late Elizabeth L. (Atkins) and Clarence L. Becker, and was the wife of

Richard Adams, of Reading. She was a 1963 graduate of Reading High School and worked as a medical records clerk at St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading. She was a member of the Stonersville Fire Co. and Stoney Creek Athletic Assoc.

Gloria is survived by her daughter, Mary L. Eckenroth, wife of Christopher Weinman, of Leesport; two sons, Bruce E., husband of Christine Eckenroth, of Germany; Paul E.

Eckenroth, husband of Tracie Duddy, of Fleetwood; and brother, Kenneth Becker. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Paul Jr., Nicolas, Keegan; and one great-grandchild, Cyrus.

Graveside services will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or American Diabetes Assoc., P.O. Box 15829,

Arlington, VA 22215.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019
