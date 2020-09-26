1/1
Gloria Gerhard
Gloria N. Gerhard, 84, of Hamburg, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 in her residence. Born in Maidencreek Twp., she was the daughter of the late Paul A. and Minnie M. (Beck) Kemmerer. She was a member of Zion’s Church, Windsor Twp. Gloria was generous, selfless, and always thought of others first. Her wish was to have her body be donated to medical research but due to extenuating circumstances, this was not possible. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed reading, needlepoint, and travelling in the past few years with Dennis, especially to Alaska. She is survived by two sons: Baron M. Gerhard, husband of Kathleen, and Bradley P. Gerhard; a daughter: Melanie S. (Gerhard) Harris, wife of John; four grandchildren: Nicholas and Connor Harris, and Ethan and Emily Gerhard; a step-granddaughter: Heather Beaver, wife of Ben and two great-granddaughters: Annie and Riley Withelder. She is also survived by three sisters: Betty M. (Kemmerer) Johns wife of Douglas, Dorothy E. (Kemmerer) Cohler wife of Dr. Alan; and Ruth E. (Kemmerer) Kaucher, wife of Charles. She is also survived by her best friend and loving companion: Dennis Clemens. She was predeceased by a brother: Ralph J. “Dewey” Kemmerer. Services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to: Zion’s Church, 770 Zion Church Road, Hamburg, PA 19526 Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com

