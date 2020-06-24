Gloria J. “Toot” Conrad Gloria J. “Toot” Conrad, 77, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in her Fleetwood residence. She was the loving widow of William L. Conrad, who passed December 5, 2009, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. Born in Alsace Township, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Eva (Kantner) Strause. Gloria graduated from Oley Valley High School, and worked as a clerk for Reading Eagle Company. She was a member of Salem (Shalters) Lutheran Church, Alsace Township. Gloria was always the loving, caring, and hard-working backbone of her family. She loved her family and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed pitching quoits, a hobby she had shared with Bill. She cared for a beautiful garden. A great cook, Gloria was also a gifted baker and enjoyed baking and decorating cakes. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, and Sudoku, and she never missed Jeopardy. She also enjoyed dancing, especially the jitterbug! Most of all Toot treasured time spent with her family. Toot touched the hearts of so many people over the years. Her family finds peace in knowing that Gloria is now reunited with her beloved husband, Bill. She is survived by her four children: daughter Tracy Mintzer of Fleetwood; sons: Keith Conrad, Fleetwood; Jason Conrad, husband of Mel (Calcagno), of Fleetwood; and William Conrad Jr., fiancé of Michelle Rupert, of West Reading; her five grandchildren: Chad Mintzer, Brandi Mintzer, Paige (Conrad) Ball, Zachery Conrad, and Julia (Conrad) Shannon; brothers Robert, Donald, John and Dennis Strause; and sisters Blanche Wanner, Shirley Baniszeski, Patricia Messner, Catherine Strause and Deborah Johnson. There are six great-grandchildren. In honor of Gloria’s love of children and care for her community, her family requests that contributions in her memory be made to A Moment of Peace Adventures, P.O. Box 775 Oley, PA 19547. A celebration of Gloria’s life, along with a brief service, will be held at Gloria’s Fleetwood Residence on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Friends and family are invited to call from 1 PM until 6 PM at the family home. Casual dress is encouraged. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 24 to Jul. 5, 2020.