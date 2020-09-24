1/
Gloria J. Power
1946 - 2020
Gloria J. Power Gloria J. Power, age 74, of Sinking Spring passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her residence. Born in Reading on March 23, 1946 a daughter of the late Violet (Frymoyer) and the late Charles H. Power, Sr. Gloria last worked for Prospectus Berco in the workshop. She is survived by her sister, Debbie, and a niece, Laura. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11:00am to Noon at Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 402 E. Penn Ave., Robesonia, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Prospectus Berco Helping Hands Fund, 840 William Lane, Reading, PA 19604. Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center
