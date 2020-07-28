1/
Gloria M. Formando
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria M. Formando, of Exeter Township, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Frank Formando, Jr. who passed away November 26, 2015. Born in Reading she was the daughter of the late Nestore and Lena (Dinnino) Sarti. Mrs. Formando was the owner of Gloria’s Beauty Salon in Reading for 30 years retiring in 1973. She is survived by her niece and god daughter Georgine G. Kotzen, wife of Richard D. Kotzen of Exeter Township; her god son Richie Kotzen of Los Angeles, CA; 3 step sons; 4 step grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings Adolph W. Sarti, Charles Sarti and Irene Levan. Funeral Services were held privately by the family. Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 28 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
6 Fairlane Rd
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 779-2800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved