Gloria M. Formando, of Exeter Township, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Frank Formando, Jr. who passed away November 26, 2015. Born in Reading she was the daughter of the late Nestore and Lena (Dinnino) Sarti. Mrs. Formando was the owner of Gloria's Beauty Salon in Reading for 30 years retiring in 1973. She is survived by her niece and god daughter Georgine G. Kotzen, wife of Richard D. Kotzen of Exeter Township; her god son Richie Kotzen of Los Angeles, CA; 3 step sons; 4 step grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings Adolph W. Sarti, Charles Sarti and Irene Levan. Funeral Services were held privately by the family.