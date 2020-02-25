|
|
Gloria M. (Schade) Schaeffer, 85, of Blandon, passed away on Sunday evening, February 23, 2020 at Penn State Health, St. Joseph Medical Center, Bern Township. Memorial Services for Gloria will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Road, Fleetwood. A visitation will be held Friday from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Gloria and her family. Full obituary at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020