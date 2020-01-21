Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
423 Main Street
Oley, PA 19547
610-987-6231
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Stricker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Mae (Bauder) Stricker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Mae (Bauder) Stricker Obituary
Gloria Mae (Bauder) Stricker, 85, died January 20, 2020 in her Shillington residence. She was married May 31, 1952 to Richard Donald Stricker, who died April 20, 1992. Born in her Oley Township residence on January 29, 1934, she was a daughter of the late John and Emily (Reifsnyder) Bauder. Gloria was a 1951 graduate of Oley Valley High School. She enjoyed decorating cakes and was great at it. Gloria is survived by four children: Mary Ann (Stricker), widow of Robert Levan of Douglassville; Ruthy E. (Stricker), wife of Allen G. Heydt of Bechtelsville; Dennis W., husband of Cheryl Stricker of Shillington and Joan S. (Stricker) Roth of Shillington. She was predeceased by a son, Steven Stricker, who died in August, 2017. Other survivors include eight grandchildren: Christopher, husband of Andrea Levan, Rebecca Levan, Kimberly Heydt, wife of Thomas Sminkey, Kristi Heydt, wife of Rebecca Higham, Stephanie Stricker, Justin Stricker, Tanya Hill and Samuel Miller III. There are also 14 great grandchildren: Brianna, Olivia, Charlie, LeeAnn, Seth, Tyler, Ian, Hailey, Wyatt, Kelti, Braylon, Mya, Timothy and James as well as one sister, Shirley (Bauder), wife of Herb Arnold of Shillington. Gloria was predeceased by two brothers: John and Gerald Bauder. Services will be held Friday at 11:00 am in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6:00 – 8:00 pm and Friday from 10:00 – 11:00 am in the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -