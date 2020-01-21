|
|
Gloria Mae (Bauder) Stricker, 85, died January 20, 2020 in her Shillington residence. She was married May 31, 1952 to Richard Donald Stricker, who died April 20, 1992. Born in her Oley Township residence on January 29, 1934, she was a daughter of the late John and Emily (Reifsnyder) Bauder. Gloria was a 1951 graduate of Oley Valley High School. She enjoyed decorating cakes and was great at it. Gloria is survived by four children: Mary Ann (Stricker), widow of Robert Levan of Douglassville; Ruthy E. (Stricker), wife of Allen G. Heydt of Bechtelsville; Dennis W., husband of Cheryl Stricker of Shillington and Joan S. (Stricker) Roth of Shillington. She was predeceased by a son, Steven Stricker, who died in August, 2017. Other survivors include eight grandchildren: Christopher, husband of Andrea Levan, Rebecca Levan, Kimberly Heydt, wife of Thomas Sminkey, Kristi Heydt, wife of Rebecca Higham, Stephanie Stricker, Justin Stricker, Tanya Hill and Samuel Miller III. There are also 14 great grandchildren: Brianna, Olivia, Charlie, LeeAnn, Seth, Tyler, Ian, Hailey, Wyatt, Kelti, Braylon, Mya, Timothy and James as well as one sister, Shirley (Bauder), wife of Herb Arnold of Shillington. Gloria was predeceased by two brothers: John and Gerald Bauder. Services will be held Friday at 11:00 am in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6:00 – 8:00 pm and Friday from 10:00 – 11:00 am in the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020