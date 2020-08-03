Gloria May (Briggs) McConomy, 83, of Exeter Township, passed away August 2, 2020, at the Berkshire Center. Her husband, Ronald E. McConomy, died on April 16, 2011. Born in Tacony, Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late George S. and Marie (Hulme) Briggs. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Mayfair. Gloria was employed by Yeager Supply as a collection agent. She was a lifetime member of the VFW. Gloria also was involved in The Special Olympics
and the Animal Rescue League. She is survived by three children: Jay L. (Linda) McConomy, Sinking Spring, Coleen G. “Coke” (Thomas) Watts, Exeter Township and Sherri L. (Richard L.) Sprackin, Kenhorst; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Graveside Services will be private. Contributions may be made to Special Olympics
of Berks County, PO Box 6735, Reading, PA 19610. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.