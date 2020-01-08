|
Gloria May Shoff, 76, formerly of Mohnton, Pennsylvania, died on January 2nd, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska. She retired as an LPN for Berks Heim in 2005. She loved spending retirement at her place in Chicoteague, Virginia by riding her bicycle and tending her garden of flowers. She is survived by her husband of 55 years William Russel, living in Lincoln, Nebraska. She is also survived by her siblings Warren Jr. Snyder and John Snyder, son David William, also in Lincoln, Nebraska, and her daughters Emily Kate Wasouf in Troy, Ohio, and Beth Ann Rodriguez, preceded in death in 2017. Gloria wishes to spend eternity in her favorite place, so her ashes will be spread at Assateague Island at a later date. Her Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words to her there.
