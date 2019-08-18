|
Gloria (Trough) Meek, 77, passed into her next life on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Reading Hospital after a long bout with
leukemia.
A resident of Cumru Township, she was the only daughter of Luther and Marguerite
(Lapatta) Trough. Born in Baltimore, she moved to Pottsville, Pa., as a child, and
graduated from Pottsville High School. She then entered The Reading Hospital School of Nursing. Upon graduation, she began her nursing career at The Reading Hospital where she spent 33 years as a staff nurse, OR nurse, faculty member of the School of Nursing and finally as Director of the Surgical Technology Program.
During her nursing career she also earned a BA in
Psychology at Albright College. She retired early to pursue, with her husband Bill, her other passions: gardening, pets, travel and the arts.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, William Meek, several cousins and many friends.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of her Life will be held in the near future at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.,
Shillington.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in her memory to the Hillside SPCA, PO Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. www.kleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019