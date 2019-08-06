|
Gloria E. Meletiche, 86, of Temple, passed August 2, 2019.
Born in Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of Ramon Torres and Ezequiela Onativia.
She is survived by children: Luis, Ana and Daisy; 20 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Luis; and sister, Maria.
She was predeceased by 4 children.
Viewings and services will be held Thursday 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., and Friday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., in Henninger Funeral Home Inc. Interment will be in Charles Evans Cemetery. www.henningerfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 6, 2019