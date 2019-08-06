Home

Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
229 N 5Th St
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 373-4500
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gloria E. Meletiche, 86, of Temple, passed August 2, 2019.

Born in Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of Ramon Torres and Ezequiela Onativia.

She is survived by children: Luis, Ana and Daisy; 20 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Luis; and sister, Maria.

She was predeceased by 4 children.

Viewings and services will be held Thursday 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., and Friday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., in Henninger Funeral Home Inc. Interment will be in Charles Evans Cemetery. www.henningerfuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 6, 2019
