Gloria E. (Spirat) Ketner Oxenreider, 82, formerly of Muhlenberg Twp., passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, in St. Anne’s Retirement Community, Columbia. She was the wife of Amos E. Ketner, who died October 20, 1994, and George H. Oxenreider, who died March 5, 2012. Born in Fountain Springs, Schuylkill County, she was the daughter of the late Warren H. and Maudie A. (Miller) Spirat. She graduated from Hamburg High School in 1955 and was the valedictorian of her class. She was a member of Christ Little Tulpehocken Church, Jefferson Twp. She worked in customer service for AARP Healthcare Options- Fogelsville for 20 years before retiring in 2006. Gloria enjoyed crossword puzzles and volunteering at church. She served as a Sunday school teacher, helped with Good News Club and Vacation Bible School, and she also sang with the choir. Gloria always enjoyed her family. She is survived by three sons: Scott W. Ketner, husband of Sandra K. (Lauffer), Lancaster; Eric L. Ketner, husband of Nancy J. (Urban), Tilden Twp.; and Forrest A. Ketner, husband of Audrey S. (Klinger), Herndon; a daughter, Crystal G. (Ketner) Snell, wife of Nathan J. Snell, Columbia; and a stepdaughter, Barbara A. (Oxenreider) Rittle, wife of John, North Heidelberg Twp. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., from Christ Little Tulpehocken Church, 40 Church Road, Bernville, PA 19506. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Hamburg. Viewings will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., in Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street Leesport, PA 19533, and Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Christ Little Tulpehocken Church, at the above address. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
