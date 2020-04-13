|
Mrs. Gloria R. (Krick) Schnable, 91, of Shillington, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Manor Care in Spring Twp. She was the widow of Donald A. Schnable, who died February, 1995 after sharing 50 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Paul I. and Helen E. (Dunkleberger) Krick. Gloria was a longtime employee at the former Ferry Silk Knitting Mill in Shillington. She was well known for her enjoyment of baking, her green thumb, sewing skills, and her craft skills. She had a generous heart and helped friends, family and neighbors. Because of her love for animals, in retirement Gloria volunteered her time with the Animal Rescue League in Berks County. Surviving is a daughter, Ellen E. Grinnage of Reading and a sister, Marilyn Shuman of Brecknock Twp. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Dorothy Cammauf, Joyce Krick and Richard Krick who is survived by his wife, Ernestine of Reading. Due to COVID-19, a graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Shillington at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Funeral arrangement entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020