Gloria L. (Rahn) Reaser Mrs. Gloria L. (Rahn) Reaser, 80, of Lewisburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Watsontown, PA. Born August 22, 1939 in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Helen (DeLong) and Charles Rahn. She and her husband of 58 years, Robert W. Reaser, were married on October 7, 1961 in Hope Lutheran Church, Reading. Gloria worked for many years as a data processor for Gilbert Associates, Reading. She also worked for Hertz Car Rental, Reading and Burger King, Lewisburg. She was a graduate of Reading Area High School. Gloria and Robert enjoyed square and round dancing and taught round dancing together for many years. Gloria also enjoyed arts and crafts, baking and camping. In addition to her husband, Robert, Gloria is survived by her four children, Karen M. (Reaser) Mitchell, companion of Linda K. Thomas, Jersey Shore, PA, Lori A. (Reaser) Sqwait, wife of Edward Sqwait, Reading, Brian S. Reaser, husband of Lisa M. (Krick) Reaser, Davenport, FL and Robert T. Reaser, husband of Amy Reaser, Connecticut; her grandchildren, Dalton, Megan, Ashley, Edward, Gloria, Justin, Jared, Jordan, Nicholas and Nathan and by her 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her four brothers, Cliff, Butch, Bup and Whitey. Along with her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her brothers, Ken, Donny and Russell and by two siblings in infancy. Funeral Services for Gloria will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 am at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood, PA. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s UCC Cemetery, Molltown. A viewing will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gloria’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, 237 Court St, Reading, PA 19601. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Gloria and her family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019