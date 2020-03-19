|
Gloria Reimert, 76, of Wyomissing passed away 3/17/2020. She is survived by husband Richard Reimert and her beloved children Edward Drupp, husband of Holly Cross and Christine Meitzler, fiancée of Mark Kramlich, 3 grandsons, and 3 great-grandsons whom she adored. She will be deeply missed and remembered for her generosity and love for others as well as bingo and “General Hospital”. As per her wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Autism Society of Berks County. Cremation Society of Berks County, Inc. www.BerksCremations.comt
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020