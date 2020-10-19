Gloria Renninger

Gloria L. (Ludwig) Renninger, 94, formerly of Cumru Twp., passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, in Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was the wife of the late Raymond H. Renninger, Sr. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Estella (Gable) Ludwig. She was a 1945 graduate of Mount Penn High School and was a member of One U.C.C., Kenhorst. Gloria is survived by her son, Raymond H. Renninger, Jr., husband of Sheila, Cumru Twp., daughters, Cheryl R. wife of Lyle Neal, Cumru Twp., Bonnie A. wife of Steven Yost, West Chester; six grandchildren: Heather N. Bixler (Eric), L. Richard Neal (Melissa), Ryan S. Renninger (Chiara), Barton D. Yost (Cathy), Tara L. Batz (Tom), Adam S. Yost (Nina); 16 great grandchildren; and one sister Dorcas Zilles, Wyomissing. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 am with services beginning at 10:30 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to One U.C.C., 1730 New Holland Rd, Reading, PA 19607. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. For online condolences and LIVE Streaming, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
