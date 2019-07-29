Gloria M. Sowa, 85, of Robeson Twp., passed away on July 23rd in the Mifflin Center.

She was the wife of Frederick C. Sowa of 64 years. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Lillian (Hoffman) Shingle. Gloria was employed as a housekeeper at the Mifflin center and was also a homemaker. She was a member of Robeson Lutheran Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband is one son, David C. Sowa, Birdsboro; daughters, Cherrie L. Camilli, Fleetwood, Pa., Lisa A. Reedy, Exeter Twp., Pa.; two grandsons, Corey and Chad Reedy; one great-granddaughter, Jayde Reedy.

Graveside Funeral Services had taken place privately. Interment was in Forest Hills Memorial Park. MARK J. HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., has charge. www.markjhummelfuneralhome.com.



