Gloria Ada (Heckman) Weber, 94, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away August 14, 2019, in Penn State Health St. Joseph.
She was the wife of the late Warren Wilson Weber Sr., who passed away April 5, 2008.
Born in Pennsylvania on September 28, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy (Prince) Heckman.
She was a 1942 graduate of Muhlenberg High School.
She became a part owner of Muhlenberg Dairy Inc., Muhlenberg Township, a business started by her father-in-law in 1916, where she also worked in the production
department for over 30 years, retiring in 1983.
Gloria also was a part owner, with her family, of Plaza Dairyland, Muhlenberg Township, where she worked as a cashier and helped in the kitchen for almost 40 years.
She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher for a number of years. She was also an avid reader.
Gloria is survived by her two children, Warren W. Jr., husband of JoAnne M. (Nawa) Weber, of Perry Township, and Ronald Lee, husband of Kimberley A. (Redcay) Weber, of Muhlenberg Township.
Other survivors include four grandchildren: W. Marc Weber, husband of Rocio of Cleona, Lebanon County; Dr. Jody M. Weber of Boston, MA; Nicole L. (Weber), wife of Angel Nieves of Muhlenberg Township; and Andrew R., husband of SanSan (Hu) Weber of Sinking Spring, PA.
There are also nine great-grandchildren: Claudia R.
Weber, Gabriel J. Weber, Abraham Weber, Alessandra S. Weber, Jessenia B. Nieves, Sophia E. Weber, Noah E. Pellicciotti, Logan E. Pellicciotti and Angel Nieves.
Services will be held Monday, August 19, at 11:00 a.m. in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4201 Stoudts Ferry Bridge Road, Reading, PA 19605. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of services in the church.
Burial will be in the Good Shepherd Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township.
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.,
Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements.
