Gloria Wierzbicki

Gloria D. Wierzbicki, 81, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away August 21, 2020 in Penn State-St. Joseph. She was the wife of Richard F. Wierzbicki. Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Gladys (Zechman) Woll. She had been employed for Pomeroy’s, Boscov’s and Konopelski’s Grocery. She was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church. Gloria is also survived by a son, Scott R. Wierzbicki of Birdsboro; two grandsons, Jason Wierzbicki and David Wierzbicki and 10 nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by a sister, Marie D. Gingerich and a half brother Richard Woll. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:00 am in Holy Guardian Angels R.C.C. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Friends may pay their condolences on Thursday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., Reading has charge of arrangements.



