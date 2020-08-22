1/1
Gloria Wierzbicki
Gloria D. Wierzbicki, 81, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away August 21, 2020 in Penn State-St. Joseph. She was the wife of Richard F. Wierzbicki. Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Gladys (Zechman) Woll. She had been employed for Pomeroy’s, Boscov’s and Konopelski’s Grocery. She was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church. Gloria is also survived by a son, Scott R. Wierzbicki of Birdsboro; two grandsons, Jason Wierzbicki and David Wierzbicki and 10 nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by a sister, Marie D. Gingerich and a half brother Richard Woll. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:00 am in Holy Guardian Angels R.C.C. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Friends may pay their condolences on Thursday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., Reading has charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc
910 Chestnut St
Reading, PA 19602
(610) 373-4653
