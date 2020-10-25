Gloria Yoder

Gloria Mae Yoder, 89, of Douglassville, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Reading Hospital. Gloria was born on August 26, 1931 to George and Grace Klein. She graduated from Amity High School where she was a member of the basketball team, a sport which she maintained a lifelong appreciation of. On August 24, 1952 she married Stanley Sunday Yoder, known affectionately to her as Skip. Together they raised a son and two daughters. Her domestic capabilities were masterful and she took immense pride in her role as homemaker. Her devotion to the health and happiness of her family was recognized by all. An accomplished seamstress, she once worked professionally crafting designer garments for the fashion industry and, more importantly, produced custom tailored pajamas for all of her grandchildren. She possessed a natural curiosity about the world and was always a source of rich conversation and insightful perspectives, no matter the subject. She especially cherished her summers with Skip on the Delaware shore where she expertly skippered aboard The King Fisher in the waters of the Rehoboth Bay and Atlantic Ocean. Gloria was predeceased by her husband, Stanley S. Yoder on October 25, 2018. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kathleen (James) Yoder; daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Tony Salata; daughter and companion Cathy Witter and Steve Bashore; brother Donald Klein of Wernersville, and seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Services and burial will be private for the safety of all due to COVID 19. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, 1188 East Ben Franklin Hwy, PO Box 396, Douglasville, PA 19518. Dengler Funeral Home, Birdsboro, is in charge of arrangements.



