Gloria Zerbe

Gloria J. Zerbe, 79, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away on October 17, 2020 at the Wyomissing Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born on March 4, 1941 in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of the late Lester J. and Addie Mae (Strathman) Karl. Gloria was married to the late Roland J. Zerbe whom passed away on November 21, 2008. Gloria worked as an instructor at Berks County Intermediate Unit for 17 years. Later, she was employed by Prospectus Berco until her retirement. Gloria is survived by her children Vincent E. Pantuso of Mohnton and Vicki L. (Pantuso) Henry of Reading and two step-sons, Mark A. Zerbe and Michael T. Zerbe both of Lehighton. Also surviving is one granddaughter, 3 step grandchildren and one brother, John E. Karl. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19605. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gloria’s name may be made to Prospectus Berco, 840 William Lane, Reading, PA 19604 or at https://proberco.org/
or the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604. Online condolences can be given at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com
. The Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.