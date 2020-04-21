|
Goldie M. Berger Goldie M. (Derr) Berger, 89, of Greenwich Township, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the widow of Norman V. Berger, who died November 10, 2002. Born in Weisenberg Township, Lehigh County, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Sadie E. S. (Smith) Derr. Goldie was a member of New Jerusalem Zion United Church of Christ Church, Lenhartsville. She was a homemaker. SURVIVORS: Goldie is survived by three sons: Victor M. Berger, companion of Linda K. (Gehringer) Gorgas, Kutztown; Dale N., husband of Nancy M. (Guistwite) Berger, Kutztown; and Kevin L., husband of Kristen L. (Osgood) Berger, Gibsonia, Allegheny County. Other survivors include a brother, Harold J., widower of Esther (Hill) Derr, Fleetwood; and grandchildren: Kerry A., husband of Trisha L. (Weigle) Berger; Kelly M. (Berger), wife of Andrew C. Weisner; Philip D. Berger; Amy M. (Berger), wife of Erik Berger; Collin J. Berger and Casey L. Berger; Great Grandchildren: Marisa L. Berger, Sadie S. Berger, Konnor B. Weisner, Alex W. Weisner, and Wesley M. Berger. In addition to her parents and husband, Norman V., Goldie was predeceased by sisters: Esther M. (Derr) Seidel; Lottie A. (Derr) Berger; and Helen (Derr) Krick; brothers: George L. Derr and Willard Derr. SERVICES: Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic and State gathering restrictions, services will be held privately. Interment in New Bethel Zion Cemetery, (Grimville) Kutztown. There are no public viewing or calling hours. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Goldie’s memory to New Jerusalem Zion U.C.C., 1456 Krumsville Road, Lenhartsville, PA 19534 or New Bethel Zion Cemetery Association, c/o James Pizzelanti, Treasurer, 27 Jay Lane, Kutztown, PA 19530 Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020