Gordon Allison

Gordon E. Allison, 95, of Sinking Spring, PA, died June 28 at his home after a lengthy illness. He was the widower of the late Emma M. Parolini Allison, his wife of over 50 years. He was born in Renovo, PA, the son of Eugene V. Allison and Ruth Whittier. He served in the US Coast Guard during WWII. He worked at Gannett & Fleming in Harrisburg as an estimator. He enjoyed Ballroom Dancing and served as President of the Starlight Dance Club. He was a faithful usher and member of St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church in Sinking Spring, PA. He is survived by his son, Thomas J. Allison, of Sinking Spring, PA and his daughter, Sara A. Allison, of Mechanicsburg, PA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Ruth, his sisters Madeline Allison, Lillian Allison, and Dorothea Kriner, and his brothers Kermit Allison, David Allison, and Eugene Allison. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, 2810 St. Albans Drive, Sinking Spring, Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:00 am. Reverend Guency Isaac, Celebrant. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Harrisburg at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Saint Ignatius Loyola RCC at the above address in memory of Mr. Gordon E. Allison. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home 444 North 9th Street, Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.