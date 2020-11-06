1/
Gordon B. Balthaser
Gordon B. Balthaser Gordon B. Balthaser, 91, of Kutztown, passed away November 5, 2020. He was the husband of the late Barbara D. (Boyer) Balthaser. Born in Kutztown he was the son of the late Wayne and Ella (Stufflet) Balthaser. Bruce attended the Moselem Church one-room schoolhouse through eighth grade and later proudly received his GED. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He later retired from Glidden Paint. He is survived by daughter, Kim D. Johnson of Kutztown and brother, Barrett Balthaser of Kutztown. He was predeceased by sisters, Betty Moore, Kathleen Welder, and Jackie Hums; and brothers, Donald and Malcolm. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to YMCA Reading and Berks County, 631 Washington Street, Reading, PA 19601. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc. in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
