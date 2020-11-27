1/1
Gordon E. Newmoyer Gordon E. Newmoyer, 87, of Exeter Twp., passed away on November 24, 2020, at Reading Hospital. His wife, Illona E. (Waszkiewicz) Newmoyer, passed away on May 18, 2016. They were married on August 22, 1964. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Clarence W. and Ruth (Eiler) Newmoyer. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Gordon was the composing room foreman for the Reading Eagle for 46 years retiring in 1997. He was a wonderful man who took great pride in his family; he would drop anything to support his children and especially his grandchildren. Gordon was a special man to everyone who knew him; he will be greatly missed. One of his favorite pastimes was listening to baseball on the radio. He is survived by his five children: Lisa Zana wife of William Zana of Muhlenberg Twp., Jocelyn Newmoyer, Long Island, NY; Kiersten, wife of Roger Reto of Mt. Penn; Erika Austill, West Reading and Brent Newmoyer, Exeter Twp. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren: Zachary, Kathryn, Kelly, Dominic, Micky, Julianna, Arielle and Daniel; and two great-grandchildren, Bianca and Jeweliana. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
