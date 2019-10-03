Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-7823
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Salem Evangelical Congregational Church
2150 Old Route 22
Lenhartsville, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Salem Evangelical Congregational Church
2150 Old Route 22
Lenhartsville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Hassel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Hassel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon Hassel Obituary
Gordon R. Hassel Gordon R. Hassel, 87, of Hamburg, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in his residence. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Spohn) Hassel. They were married May 3, 1958, and celebrated 61 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Gordon O. and Helen M. (Keeney) Hassel. He was member of Salem E.C. Church, Windsor Twp. He was a U.S. Army veteran during the Korean War. Gordon worked as a manager for PA State Liquor stores for 25 years, retiring in 1980. Gordon enjoyed bird watching, the outdoors and hiking in his younger days. He was a great wood worker, and was often a jokester. Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Gordon D. Hassel, husband of Ada L. (Peachey) Hassel, Hamburg, and Jonathan R. Hassel, Brownstown, Lancaster County; a daughter, Anne M. Hassel; grandchildren: Ryan, Lee, Harley, Tabitha, Renell and Titus. He is also survived by a sister, Mildred M. (Hassel) Leiby, Shillington; and two nieces. He was predeceased by two grandchildren, Edwin and Glenn; and an infant sister, Kathleen. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 12 noon from Salem Evangelical Congregational Church, 2150 Old Route 22, Lenhartsville, PA 19534. Burial will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. A viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon in the church. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now