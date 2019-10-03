|
Gordon R. Hassel Gordon R. Hassel, 87, of Hamburg, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in his residence. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Spohn) Hassel. They were married May 3, 1958, and celebrated 61 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Gordon O. and Helen M. (Keeney) Hassel. He was member of Salem E.C. Church, Windsor Twp. He was a U.S. Army veteran during the Korean War. Gordon worked as a manager for PA State Liquor stores for 25 years, retiring in 1980. Gordon enjoyed bird watching, the outdoors and hiking in his younger days. He was a great wood worker, and was often a jokester. Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Gordon D. Hassel, husband of Ada L. (Peachey) Hassel, Hamburg, and Jonathan R. Hassel, Brownstown, Lancaster County; a daughter, Anne M. Hassel; grandchildren: Ryan, Lee, Harley, Tabitha, Renell and Titus. He is also survived by a sister, Mildred M. (Hassel) Leiby, Shillington; and two nieces. He was predeceased by two grandchildren, Edwin and Glenn; and an infant sister, Kathleen. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 12 noon from Salem Evangelical Congregational Church, 2150 Old Route 22, Lenhartsville, PA 19534. Burial will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. A viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon in the church. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019