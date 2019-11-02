|
Gordon A. Herr, age 90, of Wyomissing, PA, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019,at Country Meadows of Lancaster where he had been a resident for 5 years. Born in Philadelphia on May 29, 1929, he was the son of the late Gordon R. Herr and Miriam Johnson Herr. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Ann Marie (Kirk) Herr. Gordon served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean War. Gordon graduated from Upper Darby High School in 1947. He worked for the Atlantic Refining Company, later known as Atlantic Richfield, until retirement in 1986. Gordon’s employment took him and his family to Lewisburg, PA, Camp Hill, PA, Aston, PA, Kingston, NJ and Wyomissing, PA, where he retired. In 1986, Gordon and Ann moved to Hawk Valley near Bowmansville, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother, Mina and son, Eric Gordon. Gordon is survived by his two sons: Stephen Herr (Kim Parsons) of Strathroy, Ontario; Brian Herr (Janet) of Castle Rock, CO; and daughter, Gail Schulz (Randy) of Lancaster; sister, Carol Kulp (Danny); five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Gordon was a member of West Lawn United Methodist Church, once serving as the president of the Board of Trustees. Memorial services for Gordon will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.) His final resting place will be private at Churchtown United Methodist Cemetery. Please visit Gordon’s Memorial Page at www.TheGroffs.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019