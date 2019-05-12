Gordon E. "Mick" Hummel, 86, formerly of Exeter Township, died peacefully on May 9, 2019.

He was the loving husband of Marlene A. (Malady) Hummel, who died August 7, 2014. They had been married 59 years. Born, July 28, 1932, in Reading, he was a son of the late Raymond E. and Lettie L. (Seidel) Hummel.

Mick was a 1950 graduate of Reading High School. He served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps as a corpsman/medic during the Korean War. Mick was

employed as a bus driver with Barta Bus Service, Reading, for 11 years. Subsequently he was employed with M.J. Earl Inc., Reading, for 26 years, where he started as a delivery driver and retired as a "paperologist" in the stationery

department. He was a member of St. Mark's United Church of Christ, Reading.

A sport enthusiast, Mick also enjoyed listening to music and dancing but more than anything, he loved spending time with family.

Surviving are his four children: Karen L., wife of Jeffrey S. Schenck, of Muhlenberg Township; Lori J. Hummel, of Reading, and her partner, Matthew Seyfert; Cheryl A. Egbert, fiancée of Michael J. Merriam, of Bernville; and Dale E., husband of Christine L. Hummel, of Sinking Spring. Other survivors include his 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. There are also two sisters-in-law surviving, Florence Hummel, of West Lawn; and Dorothy Hummel, of Spring Township.

The youngest of eight children, Mick was preceded in death by all of his siblings: Earl W. Hummel, Grace L. Horn, Roy W. Hummel, Randall L. Hummel, Stanley A. Hummel, Gladys L. Boyer and Ralston E. Hummel.

Viewings will be held Friday, May 17th from 6:00-7:30 p.m., and Saturday, May 18th from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc., 3300

Kutztown Road, Laureldale.

Services will be held Saturday, May 18th at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Alsace Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:

, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 and/or Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Road, #180, Wyomissing, PA 19610.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of

Heartland Hospice for the excellent care they gave Mick over the past year.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



