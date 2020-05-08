Grace A. (Anderson) Detwiler Grace A. (Anderson) Detwiler 94, of Phoebe Berks Health Care Center, Formerly of Cumru Township, died May 7, 2020. She was the widow of Richard H. Detwiler, VMD, who died January 7, 2012. They were married March 24, 1951. Born April 15,1926 in Reading, she was the daughter of Earl and Esther (Fix) Anderson. She graduated from Antietam High School and attended Albright College. Grace was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Reading. She enjoyed embroidery and was a member of the Berks County Embroiderers Guild. She served in many levels of veterinary auxiliary organizations. She is survived by her three daughters, Louise (Keith) Ordemann, Mohnton, Anita (Alan) Wissinger, New Holland and Judith (Steven) Bright, Gotha Fl. Surviving her are 9 grandchildren, Andrew, Allison, Caitlyn, Kristin, Anne, Justin, Ashley, Matthew and Kevin. There are 7 great grandchildren. She is survived by 2 sisters, Virginia Lange and Janet Anderson. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 527 Washington Street, Reading 19601 or Phoebe Berks, 1 Reading Drive, Wernersville, Pa.19565. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 8 to May 10, 2020.