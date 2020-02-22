|
Grace Emma Fox 88, of Birdsboro, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 in Berkshire Center surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband Robert P. Fox in 1979. Grace was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. a daughter of the late Theodore L. and Hilma (Pesonen) Hauck. She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Birdsboro and was employed by Boscov’s East for 37 years. She is survived by her daughter Lynn M. Fox of Reading, her son Darryl L. Fox and his wife Rochelle Warr Fox of Jacksonville, FL., 2 grandsons; Jeffrey and his wife Michelle Kelly, David and his wife Heather Kelly, and 4 great grandchildren; Autumn, Dylan, Jaden, and Madeline. Services will be Wednesday February 26, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in Auman’s Inc Funeral Home, 390 W Neversink Rd., Reiffton. Burial to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Viewings will be Tuesday February 25, 2020 from 6-7 p.m. and Wednesday 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the funeral home. www.aumansinc.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 22 to Feb. 29, 2020