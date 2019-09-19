|
Grace M. (Remp) Frankhouser, 90, of Mt. Penn, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, in the Reading Hospital.
She was the wife of the late Richard M. Frankhouser, who passed away in 1989.
She was the daughter of Elmer and Mary Remp, born in Reading and growing up in the Sheerlund Estate in Cumru Township. Grace graduated from
Shillington High School in 1947. In that year, she was the Berks County Girls High Jump Champion. She attended McCann School of Business.
She worked for a short period as a medical receptionist and secretary for Empire Steel. After her children were in school, she started a new career as a bookkeeper for the Reading Bible House/Christian Light Bookstore for 35 years.
Grace was an avid reader, seamstress, shore-goer, cross stitch artist and sports fan. She loved college basketball, tennis and soccer.
Grace is survived by one son, Michael J., Mt. Penn; and daughters, Kyle K., widow of Frank C. Brady, Muhlenberg Township, and Jill F., wife of Thomas Rice, Harrisonburg, Va. She was extremely proud of her four granddaughters: Kiernan E., wife of Joseph Melograna, Sinking Spring, Ashleigh E., wife of Matthew Hoelscher, Shillington,
Alexandria C., wife of Nikolai Howe, Virginia Beach, Va., and Molly C. Rice, Richmond Va. Being a
great-grandmother to Aidan and Evelyn Melograna and Ian and Lauren Hoelscher was the icing on her cake.
She is predeceased by brothers, Elwood and Carl Remp.
Grace was often seen walking to work, to the store, to church or just speaking to friends or residents along the route. She lived in the same home with the same phone number for 64 years.
She was a faithful member of Trinity UCC for 60 years.
She would request no flowers because Macy would eat them; if you choose, contributions may be made to Trinity U.C.C., 2449 Cumberland Ave., Reading, PA 19606, in her name. The graveside service will be private. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online
