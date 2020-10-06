Grace H. Lehman Grace H. Lehman, 91, formerly of Myerstown, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 in the Richland Christian Home, Richland, PA. She was the wife of the late Aaron P. Lehman and they were married on January 10, 1953. She was born on December 4, 1928 in East Earl Township, Lancaster County, a daughter of the late Harry M. and Mabel N. Hoover Good. She was a member of Martin’s Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference. Grace was a loving mother and survived by children, Delmas and Mabel Zimmerman Lehman of Myerstown; Edward and Alta Zimmerman Lehman of Newmanstown; Nelson and Susan Burkholder Lehman of Myerstown; Lamar and Wilma Martin Lehman of Bernville; Rose Ann and Curvin Horning of Ephrata; Earl and Charlotte Nolt Lehman of Myerstown; Kenneth and Rachel Martin Lehman of Pine Grove; Gerald and Diane Rutt Lehman of Myerstown; 36 grandchildren; 92 great grandchildren, sisters, Esther H. Sensenig of Ephrata; Martha H. and Walter B. Burkholder of New Holland; Mabel H. and Amos K. Martin of New Holland; Edith H. and Irvin W. Oberholtzer of Rutledge, MO; brother, Harry H. and Thelma M. Good of Newmanstown. She was preceded in death by sisters, Elizabeth H. Good, Anna H. Oberholtzer; brothers, Clarence H. Good and Martin H. Good; a granddaughter and a great granddaughter. Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 9:30 am in the Martin’s Mennonite Church, Church Road, Womelsdorf, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Thursday from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at the Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com