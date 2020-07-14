Grace I. Kemmerling Grace I. Kemmerling, 92, formerly of Tilden Twp., passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 in the Berks Heim. She was the wife of Miles A. Kemmerling. Grace was predeceased by her first husband, Stanley S. Seaman, who died October 4, 1968. Born in Penn Twp., she was the daughter of the late Paul H. and Helen C. (Degler) Stamm. Grace worked for twenty-two years for Bernville Manufacturing Co., Bernville. She first worked for five years in the bakery of the Lincoln Restaurant, Bern Twp. Grace was a member of Bern Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bern Twp. Grace is survived by two sons: Cory M. Seaman, husband of Kathy (Lutz) Seaman, Jefferson Twp.; and Craig L. Seaman, husband of Elaine (Hertzog) Seaman, Lake Wynonah; five grandchildren: Timothy Rentschler, Kerry Rentschler, Donald Rentschler, Jackie Boyer and David Tobias; and five great-grandchildren: Kelsey, Morgan, Ethan, Sebastian, and Colton. She is also survived by two step-children: Barbara A. (Kemmerling), wife of Kenneth Grimes, Upper Tulpehocken Twp.; and Larry M. Kemmerling, husband of Sandra (Delp), Temple. Grace was predeceased by two daughters: Cynthia L. (Seaman) Smith, wife of James Smith; and Cheryl D. (Seaman) Tobias, wife of Daniel Tobias; and her siblings: Stanley and Earl Stamm; and Mildred (Stamm) Reed. Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 65 S. 4th Street, Hamburg (off street parking in rear). Burial will follow in Bern Cemetery. A visitation with the family will be held in the funeral home Friday 10:00 to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
.