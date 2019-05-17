Grace Elenore (Gerhart) Kruppenbach, 94, of San Tan Valley, Ariz., formerly of Reading, passed away peacefully in Anna's Assisted Living, Arizona on Monday, May 13, 2019.

She was the wife of the late William J. Kruppenbach.

Born in Reading on July 1, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Jacob W. and Ella M. (Young) Gerhart.

While in Arizona, she attended Celebration of Life

Presbyterian, in Mesa.

Grace was employed at Walmart in Exeter Twp. for eight years. Prior to that, she was employed with Bachman Foods and David Crystal Inc.

She enjoyed the Reading Fairgrounds Speedway and was an ardent fan of the late driver, Richard L. "Toby" Tobias.

Surviving Grace are her two sons, William J. Harman and his husband, Steven C. Bausher, of San Tan Valley, Ariz., and Brian K. Kruppenbach, of Reading; two step-grandchildren, Matthew Bausher and his fianceé, Kyrie Hartz, of Port Clinton, and Michelle (Bausher) Heller and her fiancé, Jeffrey Kruppenbach, of Hamburg; eight

step-great-grandchildren; and her half-sister, Waletta

"Sissy" Gerhart.

In addition to her husband and parents, Grace is

predeceased by her son, David A. Harman; and her brother, Richard Gerhart.

A funeral service for Grace is tomorrow, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 12 p.m. in Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606. Family and friends are invited to a viewing in the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading.

