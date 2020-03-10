|
Grace L. Smith, 88, of Reading, passed away on Monday March 2, 2020 at Fairlane Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation. She is now at rest with her husband William C. Smith, who passed in 2017. Gracie graduated from Mt. Penn High School in 1949 and married Bill in 1955. She worked at Mt. Penn Trust Co. Bank as a secretary and safe deposit box manager. Gracie loved her little doggies, Pete, Mitzi and Elka. She also enjoyed cooking for Bill and their hikes and vacations together in Williamsburg Virginia. Gracie is survived by her cousin Esther along with other extended family. Those who knew and loved Gracie are invited to a memorial for her and a time to reflect on her and Bill’s life together. Memorial service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road Exeter Township, Friday March 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Kerry Hicks will officiate. Interment will immediately follow in Spies Zion Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Flowers can be sent to Bean Funeral in Exeter Township and/or donations can be made in her memory to Grace Lutheran Church 33 S. 11th Street Reading PA 19602. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020