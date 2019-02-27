Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace (Herbein) Lawley.

Grace A. (Herbein) Lawley, 86, of Leesport, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Richard J. Lawley Sr. The couple married in Reading in 1951.

Born in Amity Twp., on September 20, 1932, Grace was a daughter of the late Agnes (Herbein) Carbaugh.

She was a Mt. Penn High School graduate, Class of 1950. She worked as a package assembler for Schick Electric Inc., in Lancaster but her main career was as the vice president of the family business, Lawley's Disposal Inc., for over 45 years before she retired.

Surviving are her children, Donna (Lawley) Escher and her husband, Walter, of Furlong; and James R. Lawley and his wife, Barbara (Steiner), of Leesport; two granddaughters, Sarah Elise and Lindsey Nicole, at home in Furlong; two half-sisters, Ruth (Carbaugh) Golding and Anna Mae

(Carbaugh) McCoy; and half-brother, Ronald Carbaugh.

In addition to her husband and her mother, Grace is

predeceased by her son, Richard "Ricky" J. Lawley Jr.; a granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Escher; a half-brother, Thomas Carbaugh; and her furry child, Blondie.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Grace will be laid to rest with her husband and son in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading. Auman's Inc.

Funeral Home, Exeter Twp., is honored to serve the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Grace to the Humane Society of Berks Co., 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604. Fond memories and online condolences may be sent to www.AumansInc.com.



