Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Shollenberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace P. Shollenberger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace P. Shollenberger Obituary
Grace P. Shollenberger, 94, formerly of Tilden Twp., passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Orwigsburg Manor. She was the beloved wife of John G. Shollenberger who died September 29, 2000. Born in New Ringold, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Sallie (Bolich) Bachert. Grace was a member of St. Michael's Church. She was employed by Dutch Knitting and Alpha Mills, Schuylkill Haven, for 25 years. Grace also contributed to the war effort by making bullets at the Philadelphia Defense Plant during World War II. Grace loved to travel often taking bus trips and going on cruises. Another passion of hers was going to and having yard sales. She is survived by two sons: Robert A. Shollenberger, companion of Shirley Zweizig, Tilden Twp., and Glenn A. Shollenberger, companion of Barbara Correll, Tilden Twp. One grandson, Brian Shollenberger, husband of Kristi, Florence, AL; and three great grandchildren; Haley, Hannah, and Hayden. Grace was predeceased by a sister, Nellie Hess, and a brother, Roy John Bachert. A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S. 4th St., Hamburg. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service in the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Grace's honor to , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -