Grace P. Shollenberger, 94, formerly of Tilden Twp., passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Orwigsburg Manor. She was the beloved wife of John G. Shollenberger who died September 29, 2000. Born in New Ringold, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Sallie (Bolich) Bachert. Grace was a member of St. Michael's Church. She was employed by Dutch Knitting and Alpha Mills, Schuylkill Haven, for 25 years. Grace also contributed to the war effort by making bullets at the Philadelphia Defense Plant during World War II. Grace loved to travel often taking bus trips and going on cruises. Another passion of hers was going to and having yard sales. She is survived by two sons: Robert A. Shollenberger, companion of Shirley Zweizig, Tilden Twp., and Glenn A. Shollenberger, companion of Barbara Correll, Tilden Twp. One grandson, Brian Shollenberger, husband of Kristi, Florence, AL; and three great grandchildren; Haley, Hannah, and Hayden. Grace was predeceased by a sister, Nellie Hess, and a brother, Roy John Bachert. A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S. 4th St., Hamburg. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service in the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Grace's honor to , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020