Grace R. (Deininger) Auman, 97, of Pennside, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. She was the wife of the late John W. Auman, who was a WWII Air Force Veteran and with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Barbara (Crawford) Deininger. Grace was a 1940 graduate of Reading High School and was a member of Grace Bible Fellowship Church since 1940. She was also a member of Reading-Berks Rose Society and Berks County Horticultural Club. Grace worked in the office at Vanity Fair for several years and later stayed at home to care for her family. She enjoyed oil painting, hiking, swimming and going to the beach. Grace is survived by her children: J. Roger, Pennside, Susan J. McCaskey, Sinking Spring, Debbie L. Wright (David), Elverson; five grandchildren: Scott, Michele, Glenn, Jenna, Evan; eight great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters Joan Boyer and Louise Smith, sister-in-law Agnes Deininger and brother-in-law Robert Hartline. She is predeceased by siblings: James, Melvin, Inez, Mildred, Robert, William, and Charles. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 10:30 am to 11:30 am with services beginning at 11:30 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Bible Fellowship Church, 1128 Hampden Blvd, Reading, PA 19604. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com. "When Christ shall come with shouts of acclamation and take me home, what joy shall fill my heart!" Attachments area
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
