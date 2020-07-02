1/1
Grace R. Peters Grace R. Peters, 84, of Hamburg, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Reading Hospital and Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Ralph P. Peters, died April 25, 2011. Born in Danville, she was the daughter of the late Richie J. and Lois J. (Everett) Ellis. She graduated from Perry High School in 1954. She was a member of First United Church of Christ, Hamburg, where she sang in the choir, and served on Consistory and various other committees. Grace worked in the time keeping department at the Hamburg Center, where she also served as secretary to the Head Nurse, for 36 years retiring in 1997. Grace was a member of the former Blue Mountain Chapter #443 Order of Eastern Star, Hamburg, where she had served as Worthy Matron twice, and was a current member of Conrad Weiser Chapter #449 O.E.S., a member of Loyal Order of Moose #523 and The Woman of the Moose, Hamburg. She was also a member of Strausstown Fish & Game, and loved bingo, word search, sudoku, reading, and playing cards. Grace is survived by a son: Michael P., husband of JoAnn K. (Hartman) Peters, Upper Bern Twp.; a daughter: Sue A. (Peters) Rothacker, Hamburg; three grandchildren: Eric P. Rothacker, PFC, Brandy A. (Moser), wife of Brandon J. Riegel, and Adam N. Moser, husband of Shilpa L. (Moyer) Moser; and three great-grandchildren: Ajay and Aron Moser, and Morgan Riegel. She is also survived by a sister: Jane (Ellis) Stief, Heidelberg Twp. She was predeceased by a grandson: Tyler P. Rothacker. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 12 noon from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 65 S. 4th Street Hamburg, PA 19526. Burial will follow in Zion’s Cemetery, Perry Twp. A visitation will be held from 10:30 to 12:00 in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to First U.C.C., 76 S. Third St. Hamburg, PA 19526, or American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, Pa 18017, ATTN: Relay For Life Western Berks - TAMMY’S WARRIORS. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
JUL
11
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
