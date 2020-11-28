Grace E. Readinger, 79, of Brecknock Twp., passed away November 25, 2020 in her residence. The was the wife of the late Richard R. Readinger who passed away December 18, 2013. They celebrated 36 years of marriage prior to his passing. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late H. Earl & Vivian (Runyon) Stott. Grace worked for the former AT&T for 20 years, last working in 1979. She loved all animals, the sun, football, the casinos and Miller High Life beer. She is survived by her step-son – Timothy J. (Nancy) Readinger of Bethlehem, her step-grandson – Kyle E. Readinger and her brother Donald Stott of Topton. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by step-son – Richard E. Readinger, and her siblings – Shirley Boltz, Elaine Stott, Joyce Ruffner, and David Stott. Graveside services officiated by Rev. Elmer B. Reinhold will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Mohnsville Cemetery, Mohnton. In lieu of flowers, please remember Grace by making a contribution to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Readinger family. www.kleefuneralhome.com