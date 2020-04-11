|
Grace A. Schartel, 88, formerly of Auburn, passed away, Friday, April 10, 2020 in Schuylkill Center. She was the wife of Kerry F. Schartel, who died September 24, 2004. Born in Windsor Twp., she was the daughter of the late Charles L. and Helen A. (Reppert) Bower. She was a member of St. John’s Church, Auburn. Grace enjoyed her grandchildren and great-granddaughter; they were most important to her. Grace is survived by three daughters: Carol J., wife of Robert J. Brensinger, Sinking Spring; Brenda H., wife of Marl Brensinger, Jr., Hamburg; and Susan K., wife of Richard Brown, Schuylkill Haven, seven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother: Lester L. Bower; and two sisters: Ruth A. Hoppes; and Fern I. Stewart. Grace was predeceased by a granddaughter: Wendy Brandstatter; two brothers: Sterling and Paul Bower; and one sister: Joyce Peffley. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. John’s Church, 200 Pearson Street, Auburn, PA 17922. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020