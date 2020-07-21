Grace Yoder

Grace V. Yoder, 102, formerly of Shoemakersville, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Grand View Manor, Fleetwood. She was the wife of the late George E. Yoder. Born in Windsor Twp., she was the daughter of the late Oscar A. and Verna S. (Rentschler) Stitzel. She was a member of St. Luke's Church, Shoemakersville. She was a member of LCW of St. Lukes, Shoemakersville Senior Citizens, Ladies Auxiliary of the Shoemakersville Fire Company, and the former Hamburg Council No. 1 Ladies Association of the Order of Independent Americans. She served as a key person of the Inner Mission Society of St. Luke's. Grace enjoyed Bingo, talking on the phone, and playing cards with her nieces and grandkids. She was always the prayer warrior for her family and friends. She was a thrifty shopper with coupons in hand as well as tissues and toothpicks in her pockets. She was feisty & sassy until the end. She is missed already. She is survived by two sons: Barry D. Yoder, husband of Nancy, Cape Coral, FL, and Dale G. Yoder, husband of Bonnie, Archdale, NC; four grandchildren: Kristel (Yoder) Engle, Angela Yoder, Timothy Yoder, and Michael Yoder; and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother: Joseph W. Stitzel; and her sisters: Pearl A. (Stitzel) Kells, Helen S. (Stitzel) Bernhard and Anna (Stitzel) Kovach. Graveside Services will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:45 am in St. John's (Gernants) Cemetery, Ontelaunee Twp. A viewing will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 am in Leibenspeger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street Leesport, PA 19533. We politely request that all in attendance adhere to CDC guidelines and Social Distancing associated with COVID-19. Face coverings will be required while in attendance. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com