Grant A. Goeltz, 81, of Wyomissing, passed away June 20, 2019, at Tower Health Rehabilitation Center.

He was the loving husband of Joyce I.

Madeira Goeltz. Born in West Reading, he was a son of the late Grant and Evelyn

(Stephan) Goeltz.

He was a 1955 graduate of Wilson High School. Grant was employed by the Wyomissing Police Department for 32 years, last working as a police sergeant, retiring in 1996. Earlier in his career he was a volunteer for Western Berks Ambulance.

He is a lifetime member of Lodge 71 Berks Fraternal

Order of Police. He was a Mason at Blue Lodge #62 of Reading, member of Tall Cedars of Reading, went through Consistory, Reading, Pa., member of the Rajah Shrine, Reading, Pa., and a member of the Royal Order of Jesters, Allentown Court #128.

Grant was known for his sharp mind and ability to recall the smallest of details, events and dates. He was an avid and competitive golfer, playing on many tough courses and in challenging tournaments.

In later years he enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling to Florida with his wife and watching the Phillies while having cocktails on the deck.

Grant enjoyed meeting his buddies at the Berkshire Mall for coffee and conversation. During his retirement he and Joyce found pleasure in making trips to the Delaware shore. He was always willing to travel a great distance with his wife for a cone of ice cream.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children: Kevin S. Goeltz, husband of Peter Slesser, Shillington; Douglas A., husband of Heather Goeltz, Denise L., wife of Dennis Menzies, all of Wyomissing; and Marcia L., wife of Robert Karli Jr., Blandon. One sister, Marilyn Henson, Mesquite, Texas; and three grandchildren: Stephen Goeltz, Scott Goeltz and Jessica Goeltz also survive him.

Services will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, with burial to follow at Laureldale Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to the , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



