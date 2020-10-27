1/1
Grazia Brigandi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grazia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grazia Brigandi Grazia Brigandi, 84, passed away on October 26, 2020, at Mifflin Center. Her husband, Antonio B Brigandi, passed away April 3, 2013. Born in Venetico, Marina, Messina, Sicily, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Rocco and Concetta (Giordano) LaFauci. She was a seamstress for David Crystal and later Donecker’s Men’s Store retiring in 1983 Grazia enjoyed cooking and needlepoint. She loved friends and family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grazia is survived by her son Salvatore Brigandi (Antonella); her daughter Pina Ugliuzza (Alessandro); her grandchildren Rosemarie Reider and Nino Brigandi, and her sisters Antonina Bisazza and Carmela LaFauci; and two great-granchildren, Olivia Reider and Sammy Brigandi. She was predeceased by one sister Rosaria Calderone. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 29, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, Reading. Entombment will follow at Gethsemane Mausoleum. A viewing will be held Friday from 8 to 9 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Parochial School, 225 South 5th Street, Reading, PA 19602. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved