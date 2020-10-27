Grazia Brigandi Grazia Brigandi, 84, passed away on October 26, 2020, at Mifflin Center. Her husband, Antonio B Brigandi, passed away April 3, 2013. Born in Venetico, Marina, Messina, Sicily, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Rocco and Concetta (Giordano) LaFauci. She was a seamstress for David Crystal and later Donecker’s Men’s Store retiring in 1983 Grazia enjoyed cooking and needlepoint. She loved friends and family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grazia is survived by her son Salvatore Brigandi (Antonella); her daughter Pina Ugliuzza (Alessandro); her grandchildren Rosemarie Reider and Nino Brigandi, and her sisters Antonina Bisazza and Carmela LaFauci; and two great-granchildren, Olivia Reider and Sammy Brigandi. She was predeceased by one sister Rosaria Calderone. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 29, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, Reading. Entombment will follow at Gethsemane Mausoleum. A viewing will be held Friday from 8 to 9 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Parochial School, 225 South 5th Street, Reading, PA 19602. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
