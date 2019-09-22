Home

Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
View Map
Gregg Newkirk

Gregg Newkirk Obituary

Gregg C. Newkirk, 59, of Lower

Heidelberg Twp., passed away on

September 19, 2019, in Wildwood, N.J.

He was the husband of Dianna K.

(Bollinger) Newkirk. Together they

celebrated 25 years of marriage. Born in Blanchester, Ohio, he was the son of the late Charles G. Newkirk and Roberta M. (Brown) Kutzler, wife of Ken Kutzler.

Gregg was employed as the IT Expert III for Santander Bank for 26 years. He and his wife own the Rita's Water Ice franchises located in Shillington and Blandon. Gregg

volunteered his time as a Wilson Music Promoter, lending a helping hand whenever necessary. He will be

remembered for his love of fishing, golfing, camping, the beach and watching the Cincinnati Bengals.

He was predeceased by his brother, Brent Newkirk.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children,

Melissa L. Newkirk, of Oley; and Zachary R. Newkirk, of Sinking Spring. Also surviving is a granddaughter, Aryah L. Newkirk; and brothers, Denis Newkirk, husband of Karen, of Eldorado, Calif.; and Blaine Newkirk, of Oley.

A Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 6-8:00 p.m., and Friday, from 10:30-11:00 a.m. The

interment will follow the service at Berks County

Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111.

Bean Funeral Homes of Sinking Spring is in charge of

arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfunealhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019
