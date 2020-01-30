Home

Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
934 Centre Ave
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 375-4337
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gregory A. Riggeal Obituary
Gregory A. Riggeal, 53 of Spring Twp., passed away on Jan 29th. He was the husband of Jaclyn M. (Higgins) Riggeal. Born in Fort Lee, VA., he was the son of the late Glenn and Sherri (Dietz) Riggeal. He was a 1984 graduate of Gettsyburg High School. Greg was a District Manager for various fast food restaurants over many years of his career. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Chelsea M. Riggeal, Lancaster, PA, Zachary A. Riggeal, Shoemakersville, PA, Hailee L. Riggeal, at home. Also surviving is one brother, Byant husband of Madia Riggeal, Sierra Vista, AZ; 3 grandchildren, Alberto, Maximus and Elijah. Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday from 3:00 to 5:00 PM in the Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. Interment will be private. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading has charge of arrangements. 610-375-4337
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
