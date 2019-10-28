|
Gregory Scott Andrews, 69, of Pennside, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Kim (Wilson) Andrews. Born in Iowa City, Iowa, Greg was the son of Benjamin and Patricia (Byer) Andrews. He was a 1969 graduate of Exeter High School and graduated in 1973 from Penn State University, majoring in electrical engineering. Greg built his home in Douglassville, where his family lived for 18 years. He owned and built properties located near Wellsboro, Pa. Greg worked at Federal Mogul for over 30 years. He left the company as the facilities manager. He had active interests in robotics, solar-power engineering, home improvement, construction, gardening, photography, and chess. In addition to his wife, Greg is survived by his son, Michael L. Andrews, husband of Heather Baver, Lower Pottsgrove; grandchildren, Haley and Ian Andrews; brother, Staveley Andrews, husband of Janet, Portland, Tenn.; sister, Kathy Andrews, Ludlow, Vt.; stepmother, Jeanne Andrews, St. Lawrence, Pa. Greg is preceded in death by his sister, Margery Petrilak. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Sat., Nov. 2, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., with services beginning at 2:00 p.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Charles Evans Cemetery-Mausoleum, Reading at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Nature Conservancy (https://www.nature.org/en-us), Attn: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203, or One by One Cat Rescue (https://1by1catrescue.org) PO Box 272, Temple, PA 19560. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019